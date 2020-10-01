Russian Foreign Minister to meet AEB members on October 5

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with members of the Association of European Businesses (AEB) on October 5 to discuss cooperation with the EU against the coronavirus pandemic background, official spokeswoman of the Ministry Maria Zakharova said at the briefing on Thursday.

"On October 5, head of the Russian foreign policy establishment Sergey Lavrov will meet members of the Association of European Businesses in Russia," Zakharova said.

The status and prospects of cooperation between Russia and the European Union will be discussed at the meeting, specifically on the back of the coronavirus pandemic, she added.