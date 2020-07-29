Syria’s Assad hosts Russian Presidential Envoy Lavrentiev, Deputy FM Vershinin

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad hosted Russian Special Presidential Envoy on Syrian Reconciliation Alexander Lavrentiev and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin in Damascus Wednesday, Assad’s administration announced.

The administration notes that Lavrentiev relayed "Russian President Vladimir Putin’s congratulations with successful parliamentary elections, which confirm the Syrian people’s support of the state course towards stability and improvement of conditions of life of all Syrians.

During the negotiations, the situation in Syria and preparation for meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, slated to take place in Geneva in August, were discussed.