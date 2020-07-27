Deputy chief of Russian Security Council dismisses G8 as ‘obsolete platform’

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. The value of the G7 is questionable and there is no need to restore an "obsolete platform" such as the G8, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev wrote on social media on Monday, commenting on foreign officials’ statements about bringing Russia back to the G8.

"It has been said frequently that no one needs the G8 as it stands, that the world has changed a lot and nothing can be discussed without having China or India at the table," he pointed out. "When I took part in the G8, there were attempts to engage these countries through what was called an outreach format, on an understanding that it was a necessity. Otherwise, discussions would seem deficient," Medvedev added.

"Overall, considering the existence of the G20 and other international frameworks, the G7 value is highly doubtful," he went on to say. "Nonetheless, they continue chanting their mantras about Crimea and Ukraine over and over again as a condition for restoring the G8. At the same time, they realize that Crimea has returned to Russia for good, while the settlement in the southeast is Ukraine’s business. Besides, there is no need for Russia to revive obsolete platforms for discussing international matters. You cannot step into the same river twice," Medvedev emphasized.