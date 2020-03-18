Kremlin says France’s experience in maintaining public order not suitable for Russia

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that one can rely on the experience of Europe, in particular, France, in achieving material well-being of the population. However, the experience of French law enforcement officers in maintaining law in order during protests is not suitable for Russia.
"Living standards are one thing, and public order is another thing. How is it ensured?" Peskov said. "The way it was ensured there during public unrest and acts of disobedience to law enforcement officers doesn’t suit us, of course, we don’t like it."