Zelensky seeks to coordinate Donbass settlement timeframe at Normandy Four summit

SOCHI, December 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold separate meetings with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, French leader Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the Normandy Four summit in Paris on December 9, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

According to Peskov, there are plans "to hold important bilateral meetings with President Macron, German Chancellor Merkel and Ukrainian President Zelensky."