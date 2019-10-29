Syrian opposition hold talks with Russian diplomats

Syrian civil society delegation has no draft of future constitution — representative

GENEVA, October 29. /TASS/. A delegation of the Syrian opposition had talks with Russian diplomats, a spokesman for Russia’s mission to the United Nations Geneva office told TASS on Tuesday.

The delegation included co-chair of the Constitutional Committee, Hadi Al Bahra, and president of Syria’s oppositional Negotiation Commission (SNC), Nasr al-Hariri.

"A meeting of representatives of the Syrian opposition, including al-Hariri and Al Bahra, with Russian diplomats took place at the [Russian] mission headquarters," the spokesman said, giving no further details.