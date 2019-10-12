Putin calls on countries to respect Iran’s interests

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. All countries should take Tehran’s interests into account, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Al Arabiya, Sky News Arabia and RT.

"A big power like Iran, which has been there for centuries, will surely have its own interests that need to be respected," he said.

"Understanding nuances and issues requires dialogue. Without dialogue, it is impossible to resolve any issue," Putin pointed out. "This is why I imagine that I can share the concerns of the [United] Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia but only the two countries involved can resolve bilateral issues," he added.

"As for Russia, we will do our best to create conditions for a positive trend to emerge," Putin noted, pointing out that Moscow maintained good relations both with Iran and Arab countries.