Russian Duma speaker to take part in parliamentary conference in Istanbul

Among other participants in the conference are parliament speakers from Turkey, Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan and China.

ISTANBUL, October 12. /TASS/. The Russian State Duma's delegation headed by Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin will take part in the 3rd conference of parliament speakers on combating terrorism and strengthening regional cooperation held in Istanbul, the Duma's press service told reporters.

"On the agenda are issues of forming a comprehensive approach and harmonizing legislatures in combating terrorism, strengthening inter-regional cooperation," the press service said. On the sidelines of the conference, Volodin will also hold bilateral meetings with parliament speakers from Turkey Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The Turkish side earlier initiated a telephone conversation between Volodin and Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Centop. The sides discussed the agenda of the upcoming conference. "It is important for us that the format of this conference develops, and we need to continue it in the future," Volodin noted.

On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with participants in the conference at an official reception. He also held talks with Volodin.

Chairman of the State Duma's international affairs committee Leonid Slutsky noted that the upcoming conference represents "a strategic format." "Of course, there are certain questions about the [Turkish] operation in northeastern Syria. Somebody asked whether we plan to cancel or postpone anything. We haven't planned anything like this, this is a strategic format, and Turkey is our strategic partner, the host country for this conference," Slutsky said.

The previous conference took place in Iran's capital Tehran, the first conference - in Pakistan's Islamabad.