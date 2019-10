MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has described Western media publications alleging that Russia is trying to destabilize the situation in Europe with the help of its special services as "pulp fiction."

"By no means," he said when asked whether the Kremlin was interested in destabilizing the situation in Europe. "Such publications belong to the category of ‘pulp fiction,' let’s put it that way."