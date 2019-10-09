Russian MP dismisses NYT report on secret unit aimed at ‘destabilizing Europe’

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The New York Times report on an alleged elite unit inside the Russian intelligence system aimed at "destabilizing Europe" has nothing to do with reality and could be a plot of a science fiction film, a member of the State Duma’s Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption Andrei Lugovoi has said.

"It’s hard to invent a more thrilling scenario for a science fiction movie," the MP stated. "This is absurd and there is no common sense in it," said Lugovoi, who was alleged to have been behind the 2006 murder of former FSB agent Alexander Litvinenko.