Every Russian applying for US visa experiences inadequate US visa policy — diplomat

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. The United States’ inadequate approach to issuing visas for Russian citizens is experienced across all categories of citizens, while Russian visas are issued without any delays, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS on the sidelines of the fifth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We acknowledge that there is one big problem, namely the US’ unwillingness to find a way out of this [visa] issue. Americans obtain Russian visas on time, in accordance with the existing agreements, straightforwardly and using all the range of new technologies and without any delays, interviews and so on," the Russian diplomat underlined. "We witness the polar opposite in the issue of American visas that Russians apply for."