Putin says special organization may be created to address problems in Strait of Hormuz

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin does not rule out that a special organization might be created to address problems that emerge in the Strait of Hormuz.

"From the standpoint of the potential of our Armed Forces and the Navy in the military and technical sense this [naval presence in this zone — TASS] is not a problem for us. The question is how to make all these actions effective and achieve a settlement and greater security in the region, including the Strait of Hormuz," he said during a debate at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Several years ago Russia came up with an initiative to establish an international mechanism involving practically all countries of the region concerned and those interested in the normal functioning of these routes [through the Strait of Hormuz]," Putin said, adding that he meant the involvement of Russia, Asian countries and the United States. In the long term it might be possible to set up a special international organization.

"We are discussing this with our colleagues, with the Chinese partners and others. It remains to be seen what will come of it," Putin said.

He stressed it was beyond doubt that Russia would like to see the tensions eased and all actions by all participants in the process result in the solution of problems, including those over the Iranian nuclear program, on the basis of the previously adopted international agreements confirmed by the corresponding UN resolutions.