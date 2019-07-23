Different countries to participate in patrolling Strait of Hormuz — Pompeo

NEW YORK, July 23. /TASS/. Countries from around the world will participate in a coalition that will patrol the Strait of Hormuz to ensure freedom of navigation in the region, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo told WFTV-9 on Monday.

"We are working to change the behavior of the leadership of the Islamic Republics of Iran. And we are building out a coalition that will patrol the Strait of Hormuz to keep those shipping lanes, those sea lanes open," Pompeo said. "There'll be nations from all around the world that participate in that. These are the deterrent activities," he added.

He noted that the United States does not want war with Iran. "We simply want them to stop engaging in terror activities around the world. They can't continue to build out their nuclear weapons program," he stressed.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency said on Friday that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an elite military force of the Islamic Republic, seized the UK-flagged tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz for "the violations of international maritime regulations." According to the IRGC, the tanker was escorted towards the shore for further investigation.