NATO-Russia Council to discuss INF Treaty

On June 28, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters that Moscow planned to discuss NATO’s military buildup on the eastern flank and the INF Treaty at the NRC meeting

BRUSSELS, July 5. /TASS/. The suspension of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty will dominate the NATO-Russia Council’s meeting due in Brussels on Friday.

The meeting will be held at the level of ambassadors and Russia will be represented by Acting Permanent Representative to NATO Yuri Gorlach.

"The sides are planning to outline each others’ positions on the INF Treaty, we do not expect any real agreements. They will also discuss military activity in Europe and may mention the situation in Ukraine as well," a diplomatic source in Brussels told TASS.

On June 28, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters that Moscow planned to discuss NATO’s military buildup on the eastern flank and the INF Treaty at the NRC meeting. "We have much to discuss. In addition to the INF Treaty, it is the overall security situation, primarily from the perspective of NATO’s intensified activities and the implementation of plans to strengthen the eastern flank, which likewise makes the situation worse. I think the parties will exchange briefings on the most important military exercises," he said.

"NATO member-countries assure us that they are interested in de-escalation, the tools to prevent dangerous military incidents, that they are interested in making sure that the parties avoid misunderstanding each other’s intentions," he said, stressing that the Council’s meeting would be held at the alliance’s request.

According to Grushko, if "considerations, which can really rectify the situation in the military realm to some extent" appeared after the meeting, "that would be good for the current stage of relations between Russia and the alliance’s members."

He also recalled that the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a post-Soviet security bloc, had earlier endorsed statements with specific proposals on cooperation addressed to NATO.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on June 26 suggested holding the NRC meeting after the defense ministers had discussed measures that the alliance would take after the INF Treaty’s suspension on August 2. The NATO chief did not outline these measures but pledged that no new land-based nuclear missiles would be deployed on the member-states’ soil. He declined to answer a question whether NATO countries would increase the number of sea-and air-based nuclear warheads in Europe.

Stoltenberg said NATO expected Russia to return to observing the INF Treaty by destroying its cruise missiles that are allegedly violating the document. He reiterated that Russia was to blame for the US unilateral withdrawal from the arms control treaty.

The US accused Russia of violating the treaty for the first time in July 2014. Since then, Washington has been repeating its claims on many occasions, while Moscow has been rejecting them and advancing counter-claims concerning the implementation of the treaty by the US side. In December 2018, the US set an ultimatum for Russia demanding that it destroy new 9M729 cruise missiles, claiming that they were in breach of the treaty. Russia insisted that the missiles complied with the document’s provisions. The US and NATO countries have ignored all information provided by Moscow.

On February 1, the US announced launching the official procedure of leaving the INF Treaty. The procedure takes six months, and on August 2 the treaty will be no longer in effect.

On July 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law the bill on Russia’s suspension of the INF Treaty. The law passed by the Russian lower house of parliament, State Duma, on June 18 and approved by the upper house, Federation Council, on June 26, was published on the official portal of legal information.

The law specifies that the head of state will decide on Russia’s renewal of the treaty. The law comes into force on the day of its official publication.

The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty was signed between the former Soviet Union and the United States on December 8, 1987 and entered into force on June 1, 1988. The INF Treaty covered deployed and non-deployed ground-based short-range missiles (from 500 to 1,000 kilometers) and intermediate-range missiles (from 1,000 to 5,500 kilometers).

Putin says hopes for Italy’s help in resumption of normal Russia-EU relations
He expressed hope that European Commission’s new leadership will finally see the harm of the anti-Russian sanctions and will try to build good relations with Russia
Read more
Roscosmos to create new design bureau tasked with reusable rocket project
The rocket will be based on the preliminary design of the Krylo-SV (Wing) recoverable rocket stage project
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry makes public list of sailors killed in fire onboard submersible
According to the Defense Ministry, "all of them had repeatedly participated in most difficult underwater expeditions to explore the Arctic, submerging to maximum depths"
Read more
Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova plans to play at 2019 US Open
The athlete had to quit the first-round match due to a wrist injury but says she plans to rejoin the competitions
Read more
Military investigators probing Russian submariners’ deaths in submersible vehicle’s fire
A total of 14 submariners had died in the fire
Read more
Russia’s latest Mi-28N gunship outshines its predecessor by maneuverability
According to the test pilot, the Mi-28 outshines the Mi-24 by permissible overloads
Read more
Russia’s Ka-52 attack helicopter may get new long-range missile
A source earlier told TASS that a missile codenamed ‘item 305" had been developed for the Mi-28NM helicopter
Read more
Putin: Russia helps build peaceful, independent Afghanistan
The Russian President highlighted the importance of a dialogue involving broad public and political forces
Read more
Production of S-500 missile systems begins in Russia
In CEO of Russia’s Rostec state-run hi-tech corporation Sergei Chemezov words, the S-500 system’s range will be higher than that of S-400 systems
Read more
Putin begins official visit to Italy
From the airport, the Russian leader will head to the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis
Read more
Russia to feature new aircraft carrier concept at Army-2019 arms show
The new aircraft carrier may have a gas turbine power unit, according to designers
Read more
Putin plans to discuss church dialogue, Ukraine and Syria situations with Pope Francis
The memorandum on mutual understanding between the Russian Health Ministry and the Vatican’s health agency is planned to be signed
Read more
Russian Aerospace Defense Forces successfully test new anti-ballistic missile
The test launch of the new missile was conducted at the Sary-Shagan training range in Kazakhstan
Read more
Press review: Iran gives West nuclear ultimatum and Putin to meet Pope Francis
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, July 4
Read more
Putin says too early to talk about what he will do after 2024
Five more years of hard work are ahead, the Russian president said
Read more
Russia establishing facts of Israel’s air attack on Damascus — Lavrov
Syria’s air defense systems repelled a missile attack that targeted the cities of Damascus and Homs overnight into Monday
Read more
Russia to host several major summits in the near future, says Putin
In particular, the president put an emphasis on the Russian Energy Week forum, due in Moscow early in October
Read more
Russia sees as dangerous idea of fast-track NATO membership for Georgia, says diplomat
Read more
Russian negotiator urges Kiev to resume disengagement in East Ukraine
Read more
Putin orders Defence Chief to fly to Severomorsk to ensure probe into submersible fire
The President offered his deep condolences to the families of the sailors killed in the fire and ordered to provide any assistance possible to them
Read more
Press review: Moscow backs OPEC+ deal extension and US accepts N. Korea as nuclear power
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, July 2
Read more
Putin to visit Italy on July 4, to meet with Pope in Vatican
He is scheduled to hold talks with Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte
Read more
NATO cooking up 'color revolutions' in CSTO states, says Russian Security Council
Deputy Secretary of the Security Council said the CSTO member states are at the same time ready for fruitful cooperation with NATO
Read more
Russian economic development hampered by internal restrictions — Central Bank chief
According to Elvira Nabiullina, economic growth is now around 1.5-2%
Read more
Russian Helicopters complete detail design for ship-based Minoga helicopter
The Russian Navy is to receive several modifications of the prospective seaborne Minoga helicopter, including airborne assault one
Read more
US cruiser impeded Russian warship’s passage in East China Sea
The Pacific Fleet voiced a protest to the US vessel’s command
Read more
S-400, Pantsyr air defense crews strike enemy cruise missiles in Crimea drills
The drills involved about 100 personnel, around 30 S-400 missile systems and up to 10 Pantsyr launchers
Read more
Vatican sees Putin as ‘a man of faith’ with shared Christian values
Vatican's Cardinal lauded Russia's efforts in protecting Christians in the Middle East
Read more
Russia proceeds with Avangard hypersonic missile production according to schedule
The vice-premier’s office has commented on US media reports, which claimed that Russia would produce less Avangard missile systems than planned
Read more
Kremlin confirms Putin discussed MH17 crash with Dutch PM in Osaka
It was a very brief exchange on the go, the Kremlin spokesman said
Read more
Putin: External restrictions, decline of oil prices restrain Russia’s development plans
The president noted that the Russian authorities are trying to pursue "a very balanced, realistic policy, to ensure macroeconomic stability, to prevent growth of unemployment"
Read more
Some top secret data on Russian submersible accident to be kept under wraps — Kremlin
There is nothing illegal in concealing the data, the presidential spokesman pointed out
Read more
Italy to welcome Putin warmly, says PM
Giuseppe Conte recalled that he "was welcomed very warmly in Moscow last October"
Read more
Russian Navy starts tracking NATO warships in Black Sea
Under surveillance are British and Canadian vessels, according to the control center
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry denies notifying Norway about submersible fire
The statement came in response to a report suggesting Russia notified Norway about the accident
Read more
Press review: Russia, China move away from dollar and Congress targets Nord Stream 2
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday
Read more
Press review: Who got the EU’s top jobs and what caused the Russian submersible tragedy
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, July 3
Read more
Putin: Some countries’ reluctance to accept world’s multi-polarity leads to confrontation
According to the Russian president, the modern world urgently needs to build up trust
Read more
Russia’s defense chief gives orders to repair submersible damaged by fire
The vessel's developing company has been charged with the task, according to the Defense Ministry’s press office
Read more
Italy in difficult position in EU to dictate sanction-lifting conditions - Russian envoy
Rome opposes automatic extension of the anti-Russian sanctions, Sergey Razov stated
Read more
Putin heads to Vatican and Italy on one-day visit
The Russian delegation will include ministers and business representatives
Read more
Back in the skies for now: Russian, Czech flights resumed in full until July 7
The Czech Republic and Russia want to come to an agreement, the ministry said
Read more
Fourteen sailors die in submersible vehicle in Russian waters on July 1
The causes of the incident are being investigated
Read more
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet and aircraft start maneuvers amid NATO’s Sea Breeze drills
The aim is to practice defending vital coastal infrastructure of the Crimean peninsula, according to the Black Sea Fleet's press office
Read more
Putin calls for enhancing control over investigations into drug-related cases
The president demanded that the report on this decree should be submitted to him before October 1
Read more
Nuclear power unit on Russian fire-damaged submersible in working condition — top brass
The submarine will be repaired, Russia's defense chief stated
Read more
Putin signs law suspending INF treaty by Russia
The law specifies that the head of state will decide on Russia’s renewal of the treaty
Read more
Putin to meet in Italy with ex-premier Berlusconi, says Kremlin aide
An informal meeting will also follow, according to the official
Read more
Nurmagomedov advises McGregor not to ‘pull any tricks in Abu Dhabi’
UFC Chief Dana White announced earlier that McGregor planned to come watching the fights of the UFC-242 tournament, to be held on September 7 in Abu Dhabi
Read more
Putin: Accusations of interfering in US affairs lifted from Russia, but not sanctions
The president added that Moscow is interested in restoring full-format interaction between Russia and the EU
Read more
Putin, Pope exchange gifts after meeting in Vatican
The Pope received a CD with Andrey Konchalovsky’s film and the Russian president got an etching depicting St. Petersburg
Read more