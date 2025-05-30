{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Drone attack on Kursk Region injures seven people

In the settlement of Artakovo, two buildings and a garage caught fire due to a drone attack, according to Alexander Khinshtein

KURSK, May 31. /TASS/. Seven people were injured as a result of an attack by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) on the Rylsk district of Russia’s Kursk Region, Alexander Khinshtein, the region's acting governor, wrote on his Telegram channel.

"In Rylsk, drones flew into two five-story apartment buildings. An apartment on the first floor caught fire, with the flame spreading to neighboring balconies. The fire has been extinguished by now. In a neighboring building, a drone hit the third floor, and in one of the apartments a fire also started, it was quickly extinguished. <…> Unfortunately, seven people were injured. A family of four, including children aged 13 and 16, is currently being delivered to the Rylsk central regional hospital. Two more women and one man suffered shrapnel wounds, they are reeling in shock," he wrote.

The Lgov district of the Kursk Region has also been attacked by drones. In the settlement of Artakovo, two buildings and a garage caught fire due to a drone attack, according to Khinshtein.

At least 117 die in flooding in Nigeria
Rescue operations continue
Putin proclaims Odessa Russian city, challenges Ukraine's historical narrative
At the same time, the president noted that once upon a time "Vladimir Lenin gave away the whole of Ukraine when he created the Soviet Union"
Defendants in Turkish resort fire case face from 22 to 1,998 years in prison
According to the report, there are 32 defendants in the case
Ukrainian army unable to independently use Taurus missiles — military analyst
Igor Korotchenko emphasized the importance of assessing the situation objectively
Hungarian PM sees Ukraine as dangerous country 'better kept out' of EU
Ukrainian gangs use advanced technologies and create "broad mafia networks," Viktor Orban stressed
Gazprom discussing new pipe gas projects with China
The holding expects that gas supplies over the Power of Siberia pipeline and the Far Eastern route will make it possible to take stable positions in the Chinese gas market
Nord Stream 2 AG bankruptcy moratorium ended — Gazprom
Gazprom said that the court ruling was not appealed against within the period set forth by Swiss laws, and in connection with this the agreement came into force
Grain harvest in Russia in 2025 may be higher than last year — deputy PM
Dmitry Patrushev added that all the crops affected by return frosts have already been reseeded
Russian weapons tested in combat, in demand all over the world — top security official
Sergey Shoigu pointed to vast experience and technical solutions, created by the design bureaus, enterprises and industrial clusters
Russian delegation to Istanbul talks to bring draft memorandum, other proposals — diplomat
Maria Zakharova said that the Russian delegation is to be led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky
Russia working on BRICS grain exchange concept — Deputy PM
Dmitry Patrushev added that the initiative was aimed at strengthening food sovereignty of the association and lowering dependence on Western trade platforms
Macron says NATO to expand to Asia if North Korean troops appear in Europe
The French president said that during the past few years, he have objected to NATO having any role in Asia
Merz's hard line on Ukraine came as surprise to Britain — Russian ambassador to London
On May 26, Friedrich Merz lifted all restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Kiev by Berlin and its allies
Twelve Russian fighters receive a $195,000 prize for downing F-16
The award ceremony took place in a border area in the presence of commanders on May 29
Russian envoy warns Taurus supplies to Ukraine would further antagonize Berlin, Moscow
"Germany will thus get even more involved in the war with Russia," Vasily Nebenzya said
Russia benefits from sanctions imposed against it — Jeffrey Sachs
Sanctions did cause certain damage, though under the influence of those difficulties Russia's relations with China and India improved, the economist explained
Hamas says still considering Witkoff’s proposal
Hamas Political Bureau member Basem Naim said that Hamas had received Israel’s response to Witkoff’s plan
No talk of Turkish or other mediation in negotiations between Russia, Ukraine — Zakharova
The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said that the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was supported by US President Donald Trump, provides for the launch of direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in a bilateral format
Representatives from 116 countries to take part in Global Digital Forum in Nizhny Novgorod
It is expected that more than 100 bilateral and multilateral agreements and memoranda will be signed at the site
NATO may halt eastward expansion in Europe — US envoy
Keith Kellogg said he considered the Russian side's concerns about NATO's eastward expansion to be justified
Russian army takes Stroyevka, advances towards Kamenka, expert says
"With the capture of Stroyevka, the Russian forces are accomplishing several strategic objectives simultaneously," Andrey Marochko said
Russian air defense systems capable of detecting and destroying Taurus missiles — expert
Russian Buk-M3 air defense systems have demonstrated their capability to destroy various air-launched ballistic targets, such as cruise missiles, in the zone of the special military operation, Igor Korotchenko pointed out
Zelensky wants to protect himself by participating in talks — Medvedev
According to the security official, one of the reasons is "to establish, by the mere fact of the meeting, that even the worthless greenfly is entitled to sign papers on military outcomes"
Russian troops deprive Kiev forces of logistics hub with seizure of Kondrashovka — expert
Andrey Marochko said that the liberation of Kondrashovka enables Russian troops to encircle the Ukrainian battlegroup in Kupyansk
Press review: EU eyes clash with Russia as Taurus missile strikes expected by July
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 28th
Quarter of Amur tiger's habitat in Russia is protected land — minister
Konstantin Chuichenko noted that Russia is committed to tiger conservation and the implementation of the Global Tiger Recovery Program
Sales of tours in Russia for summer 2025 fall by 10-15% — ATOR
As noted by Vice President of ATOR for domestic tourism, General Director of the tour operator Dolphin Sergey Romashkin, the remaining tourists will make a decision about the trip already during the season, based on a number of factors
Russian troops liberate 13 communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,490 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy tanks and 22 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Western media doesn’t accept alternative viewpoints — French journalist
Franck Pengam also added that during his stay in Russia he collected video materials about the events in Donbass, which will be published on his website
Russia to export about 53 mln tons of grain in current agricultural year — Deputy PM
According to Dmitry Patrushev, the grain export situation is now rather challenging
Ukraine stops 1,245 attempts by conscripts to flee country so far this year, data show
Since the start of 2025, 711 charges have been brought in these cases, and convictions have been handed down in 136 cases
Russian bank explores use of cryptocurrencies in grain trading
First Deputy CEO of the bank Irina Zhachkina said that cryptocurrencies could be a convenient alternative instrument
Kremlin names condition for Ukraine talks between Putin, Zelensky, Trump
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Vladimir Putin is fundamentally in favor of high-level contacts
Russia, Paraguay to play friendly in fall of 2026 — football official
The Russian national football team was scheduled to play a friendly football match against Paraguay on March 25, 2024, but the game was called off following the deadly terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall in the Moscow Region earlier that month
Baltic Fleet to take part in dozens of exercises during summer period
According to the fleet’s press service, the Baltic Fleet will continue its tradition of participating in celebrations dedicated to Russian Navy Day
German foreign minister expects conflict in Ukraine to be resolved via talks
According to Johann Wadephul, it was clear from the very beginning that this war would most likely end through negotiations
