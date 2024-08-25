{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

French court rules to extend detention of Russia’s Telegram founder Durov — agency

According to the AFP, the initial period of detention for questioning can last up to 96 hours

PARIS, August 26. /TASS/. French judicial authorities ruled to extend a detention term of Telegram messenger founder Pavel Durov, who was earlier apprehended at the airport in Paris, AFP news agency reported on Monday.

According to the agency, the initial period of detention for questioning can last up to 96 hours.

The LCI television channel reported earlier that Durov, one of the world’s most influential tech icons, had been arrested at Le Bourget Airport late on August 24. He has been placed in custody and may soon be brought to court, the TF1 television channel said. According to TF1, Durov might be charged with terrorism, drug trafficking, fraud, money laundering and child pornography.

On Sunday, the Paris prosecutor’s office pledged to come up with a statement on the matter on August 26.

Meanwhile, the Russian Embassy in France, announced to TASS that it would demand the French authorities grant consular access to the man. It stressed that it had called on the French authorities to observe Durov’s rights but Paris is dodging cooperation on this issue. However, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Durov’s French citizenship is a problem for Russia.

Israeli military bases intact during Hezbollah attack — IDF
No strikes on army bases were reported, Anna Ukolova said
Read more
5 civilians killed, 12 injured in Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod Region
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov specified that 4 people are in severe condition
Read more
Elon Musk believes Europeans to be executed for social media likes soon
This is what businessman said, commenting on Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov’s detention in France
Read more
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 12 times in past day
Three pairs of the coalition’s F-15 fighter jets and three pairs of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, 12 times during the day
Read more
Hezbollah completes first stage of operation against Israel — statement
Hezbollah emphasized that Israel’s allegations about preemptive strikes that had foiled the operation "are untrue"
Read more
Russia unlikely to trust West after Minsk deal lies — US expert
It is noted that "the Russians are demonized" in the West
Read more
INTERVIEW: Zelensky unlikely to engage in peace negotiations with Russia — official
They are not interested in a ceasefire, the head of the Kharkov Region's civil-military administration Vitaly Ganchev said
Read more
Over 340 people evacuated from Kursk Region during past day — emergencies ministry
According to the ministry, as many as 197 temporary accommodation centers are operating in 28 Russian regions, giving shelter to more than 11,500 people, including more than 3,500 children
Read more
North Korean diplomat blames US for creating concept of nuclear threat
United States continues to fabricate someone else’s ‘nuclear threat,’ obsessed with ensuring unilateral nuclear superiority, diplomat said
Read more
Israeli military bases intact during Hezbollah attack — IDF
No strikes on army bases were reported, Anna Ukolova said
Read more
Russia doing best to maintain serviceability of SuperJet fleet — Rostec CEO
Sergey Chemezov added that domestic enterprises have designed its counterparts of spark plugs and filters for the aircraft
Read more
Dmitry Medvedev reveals who writes his Telegram posts
According to Medvedev, it is necessary to speak the truth in order to spark true interest
Read more
115 servicemen returned to Russian in prisoner-of-war swap
The United Arab Emirates provided intermediary efforts of humanitarian nature during the return of Russian servicemen from captivity
Read more
Some 100 Israeli jets destroy thousands of Hezbollah rockets in Lebanon — army spokesman
The IDF alsi said that the airstrikes had foiled a Hezbollah attack on central Israel
Read more
Zelensky signed law on actual ban of canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church
Such data were posted on the website of the Ukrainian parliament
Read more
Hezbollah explains why it delays retaliation strike on Israel
According to Nasrallah, on Sunday, Hezbollah decided to act separately from its other allies, being guided by "its own considerations, which will be disclosed later."
Read more
Russia to look at reaction of int’l organizations to Durov’s detention — diplomat
The Russian side "will keep an eye on how they demonstrate vigilance on what concerns human rights and the freedom of speech"
Read more
Edward Snowden slams Durov’s detention as disgrace for France
The arrest of Durov is an assault on the basic human rights of speech and association, Edward Snowden said
Read more
Attack on Kursk Region hit headlines, but Kiev achieved no real gains — expert
George Beebe said that "Ukraine moved air defense assets toward the border with Russia, but this exposed their positions to devastating Russian strikes"
Read more
Russia delivers 16 precision strikes at Ukrainian military sites over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup North thwarted the Ukrainian army’s attempts to deploy reserves in the Kursk Region over the past week, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Pavel Durov may be charged with terrorism, money laundering, drug trafficking — TF1
The Telegram founder was put into custody and may be delivered to a court shortly, the TV channel says
Read more
Russian units use Lancet to wipe out Ukrainian combat vehicles in Kursk Region
The ministry provided footage of the attack
Read more
French court rules to extend detention of Russia’s Telegram founder Durov — agency
According to the AFP, the initial period of detention for questioning can last up to 96 hours
Read more
Press review: Moscow-Beijing ties look for shot in arm and US backdoors new nuke strategy
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 22nd
Read more
Hungarian official criticizes Ukraine’s attack on Russia’s Kursk Region
Gergely Gulyas described as "wrong" anything that stands in the way of settling the conflict, including the "spillover of the hostilities into Russian territory"
Read more
Telegram slams accusations of ‘abuse of platform’ against its owner as absurd
"It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform," it stressed
Read more
Russia having economic boom, debts growing in the West — news portal
The news outlet also predicts "even greater" growth for defense spending than expected, following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in October
Read more
Unrecovered bodies of European mercenaries litter Kursk fields — Russian MP
According to Viktor Vodolatsky, the West needed the Ukrainian incursion into the borderline Russian region of Kursk to test how well Russia’s border is protected
Read more
Durov’s detention raises question if Western NGOs demand his release — diplomat
Maria Zakharova emphasized that the Russian embassy "has immediately started working" on his detention, "as it supposed to in a case, when information comes that the receiving side has detained a Russian citizen"
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about new anti-Russian sanctions imposed by US
According to the document, the restrictions against companies "whose products and services enable Russia to sustain its military efforts and evade sanctions"
Read more
Enemy losses: developments in Kursk Region
In total, the enemy has lost 5,137 servicemen since fighting began in the region
Read more
Russia’s economy surpasses Japan, Germany, needs to sustain growth — Putin
The head of states stressed that it is important for Russia to ensure consistently high rates and quality of growth in the long term
Read more
Israel’s attacks on Lebanon may lead to serious consequences in Middle East — diplomat
"The most recent attacks against Lebanon may provoke serious and unpredictable consequences in the region," Foreign Minister of Cuba Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said
Read more
Volchansk may be completely destroyed due to massive Ukrainian attacks — administration
Vitaly Ganchev pointed out that the Ukrainian troops are actively using drones
Read more
Venezuelan Supreme Court certifies Maduro’s election victory
Edmundo Gonzalez, former candidate from the far-right bloc, never appeared before the Electoral Chamber of the Supreme Court and failed to provide the required documents
Read more
Press review: Harris train rolling as DNC wraps up and Indian PM to walk fine line in Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 23rd
Read more
Russian Battlegroup East thwarted four Ukrainian army’s counterattacks
Read more
Russian Embassy in France clarifies situation around Durov’s detention — Foreign Ministry
Earlier, Pavel Davankov contacted Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with a request to seek Durov’s release
Read more
No damage done to Israeli facilities in Hezbollah’s attack — Netanyahu’s office
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said that the Hezbollah attack targeted Israel’s Glilot military base near Tel Aviv
Read more
Israeli negotiators return from Cairo — portal
The delegation included Mossad intelligence service director David Barnea, Shabak chief Ronen Bar, and the coordinator for the Israeli hostages in Gaza file, Nitzan Alon
Read more
Russian Ambassador to US Antonov to return home in October — diplomatic source
Anatoly Antonov has been Russia’s Ambassador to the United States since August 2017
Read more
Russian helicopter strikes Ukrainian troops in borderline district of Kursk Region
The ministry provided footage of the attack
Read more
Telegram founder reportedly planned to have dinner in Paris — agency
Another source familiar with the investigation said that the Telegram founder had arrived from Azerbaijan
Read more
Russian forces repel attacks by Ukrainian assault teams in Kursk Region
Read more
2016 World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan
Sports include eagle hunting, bone throwing and kok-boru, a Central Asian form of polo in which two teams battle for control of a decapitated goat carcass
Read more
Pope Francis supports Ukrainian Orthodox Church following its ban
Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill on Saturday called on the heads of Orthodox and other Christian Churches and international and religious organizations to defend the Ukrainian Orthodox Church following its ban
Read more
Paris prosecutor’s office to make statement on Durov’s detention on Monday
A press statement will be issued tomorrow
Read more
Russia starts series production of acoustic intelligence system
Series production has also been launched for the Malik acoustic drone detector updated to the second version in portable and mobile variants, the design bureau said
Read more
Ukrainian projectile, drone destroyed over Russia’s Kursk Region
A Ukrainian projectile and a fixed-wing drone have been downed over the Kursk Region
Read more
World’s largest nuclear-powered sub takes part in Russia’s Northern Fleet drills
Its notional enemies were small missile ships Onega and Naryan-Mar
Read more
Ukraine seeks to unleash new world war by attacking Russian nuclear plant — politician
The goal of the drone attack was to cause a Chernobyl-like disaster and contaminate all of Europe with radiation, said Zmago Jelincic
Read more
US sees ex-Ukrainian interior minister as replacement for Zelensky — Russian intelligence
According to the SVR, White House officials believe that the move "will allow the West to better prepare for possible talks with Russia on resolving the conflict"
Read more
Telegram founder Pavel Durov detained in France — TV channel
According to LCI, Durov was detained at Le Bourget Airport. He was accompanied by his girlfriend and a bodyguard
Read more
Russia to test new 122mm robotic howitzer in Ukraine operation
The Klever robotic howitzer was unveiled at the Army 2024 international military-technical forum outside Moscow
Read more
Russian forces capture ten Ukrainian troops in Kursk Region — commander
The enemy lost a tank and five armored vehicles, a Bukovel electronic warfare system and a gun were destroyed
Read more
Russian Armed Forces liberate one more settlement — official
Read more
More rocket, artillery weapons delivered to Kursk Region — Russian Defense Ministry
The ministry pointed out that its task force was accepting requests on a round-the-clock basis, processing them within 24 hours
Read more
Ukraine attacks ferry loaded with fuel tanks in Kavkaz port: victims, damage, response
The area of the fire covered 500 square meters, emergency response services reported
Read more
Putin made decision on response to Kiev’s incursion – ambassador to US
The retaliation will be tough, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
Durov detained in France over his refusal to ‘censor truth,’ Tucker Carlson believes
"Darkness is descending fast on the formerly free world," the journalist said
Read more
German police nab suspect in terror attack — Bild
According to Bild, allegedly, a Syrian national was apprehended
Read more
Latin American countries unwilling to send military aid to Ukraine — Russian envoy
Belinsky said that "one can only guess" if the US authorities had sent such requests to the Chilean authorities
Read more
Kiev’s forces question strategic premise of Kursk incursion — officer
According to the Ukrainian serviceman, the Ukrainian political leadership devised the offensive in order to divert the Ukrainians’ attention from the dire situation on the frontline and in the country’s economy and energy infrastructure
Read more
Diplomats visit Russian national in US custody, says consul general
Artur Petrov is being kept at a detention facility in the New York City
Read more
Inmates plotted their attack in Russian prison in advance, law enforcement source says
According to TASS source, the attack was well-planned
Read more
Too early to talk about BRICS common currency — Russia’s ex-PM
It is difficult to imagine that India and China have a common currency, Sergey Stepashin said
Read more
Russia does not threaten NATO, but there should be buffer zone in Ukraine — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister said that it would be ideal for Ukraine to create a buffer zone with security guarantees
Read more
Press review: NATO complicit in Kursk attack and Russian military officials get new roles
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 21st
Read more
FACTBOX: Inmates take staff hostage at correctional facility in Volgograd Region
According to emergency response services, one employee was killed
Read more
Two Russian universities ranked among world’s 100 best universities
The Lomonosov Moscow State University was ranked 25th position
Read more
Russian businessman interested in investing in Telegram founder’s blockchain project
Mass media reported earlier citing sources that Pavel Durov can present the TON blockchain project at the World Economic Forum underway in Davos
Read more
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
Read more
Ex-Russian PM sees Kursk situation as proof of NATO’s large-scale war against Moscow
"Military operations continue to escalate, but our military potential and the capacity of our defense industry are clear," he concluded
Read more
Russian commander reports presence of active NATO soldiers in Kursk area
Apty Alaudinov specified that he referred to active NATO servicemen
Read more
US sends reconnaissance plane to monitor Russia’s activities — media
According to Newsweek, on August 20, the plane conducted a six-hour-long flight in the Baltic region bordering Russia
Read more
Manufacturers of FPV drone Upyr found drone producing plant Uraldronzavod
The FPV drone Upyr (Vampire) was first used in the special military operation zone in May 2023 and proved its effectiveness
Read more
Ukraine raised risk of nuclear war for allies, former chief of Romanian intelligence says
"Ukraine understood very well what it was doing," Silviu Predoiu said
Read more
Russia sends note to French foreign ministry demanding consular access to Durov
The problem is that Pavel Dorov holds French citizenship, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russian air defenses down eight HIMARS rockets, 41 Ukrainian drones in past day
Ukraine loses up to 510 troops in area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup West
Read more
Gazprom delivering 42.1 mln cubic meters of gas to Europe through Ukraine via Sudzha
The volume stood at 42.4 mln cubic meters on August 24
Read more
IDF attacks Hezbollah targets Lebanon over prepared strike at Israel
"After the strikes are carried out and the situation is assessed by the IDF home front command, vital recommendations will be issued for people living in certain parts of Israel," the IDF press office said
Read more
Putin met top brass of Russian Armed Forces, listened to situation reports
The head of state listened to reports of Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov and Chief of the Main Operations Department of the General Staff Sergey Rudskoy, Kremlin’s press service said
Read more
Putin calls for ensuring ‘capacity reserve’ when upgrading Eastern polygon project
The head of state drew attention to the fact that when constructing new facilities, one must not forget about the existing infrastructure and maintaining it in standard condition. He stated that this work "has problem areas"
Read more
Russia’s Aerospace Force gets Peresvet laser complexes
The military are now taking drills that involve the novel combat technologies, according to the Russian Defense Ministry
Read more
Syria’s relations with Turkey can be restored after settling what severed them — Assad
According to Assad, to settle the conflict, the sides need to be open and sincerely want to find out what hampers the restoration of relations
Read more
Russian Su-34 bomber destroys Ukrainian armor by glide bombs in Kursk Region
The strike against enemy’s fortified targets was delivered by upgraded aerial bombs
Read more
Polio vaccines for 1.255 people delivered to Gaza — Israeli defense ministry
Palestine’s health ministry said on August 16 that the first polio case had been confirmed in the central Gaza Strip
Read more
Citizens of unfriendly countries actively use Russian electronic visas — diplomat
According to Yevgeny Ivanov, the procedure for obtaining a visa is extremely simple
Read more
Hypersonic missile Tsirkon was used in special operation — Putin
The Tsirkon hypersonic missile was developed and is produced in the Reutov-based NPO Mashinostroyeniya
Read more
Russia's top prosecutor reveals startling new details about 1918 Romanov family execution
According to Igor Krasnov, members of the royal family did not die immediately because they had diamonds and jewelry sewn into their clothes, and the bullets ricocheted off
Read more
Hamas delegation leaves Cairo after being informed about new round’s results
Hamas confirmed that it still insists on its conditions for an agreement with Israel
Read more
Medvedev sees Telegram CEO’s desire to be ‘global citizen’ as mistake
Durov, who holds a French passport, was arrested at Le Bourget Airport outside Paris late on August 24
Read more
Su-25 attack aircraft eliminate Ukrainian troops, equipment in Kursk Region
After using aircraft weapons, the planes performed an anti-missile maneuver, released decoy flares and returned to the departure airfield
Read more
Russia’s Su-57 outshines US fifth-generation fighters, says expert
Russia’s Aerospace Forces will receive 22 Su-57 fighters by late 2024 and their number will increase to 76 by 2028
Read more
Russian Embassy demands French authorities ensure protection of Telegram CEO’s rights
According to the mission, Russian diplomats are in contact with Durov’s lawyer
Read more
Russian Armed Forces disrupt Ukrainian army attacks in Kursk Region
A tank, seven armored vehicles, and two motor vehicles were destroyed also
Read more
Moscow says shelling of Kramatorsk by Ukraine confirms Russian operation is justified
The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed confidence that Kiev won’t be able to evade responsibility for the shelling of civilians in Kramatorsk
Read more
Putin hears reports from commanders performing combat missions in areas bordering Ukraine
The commanders of the Black Sea Fleet’s 810th Marine Brigade, the Pacific Fleet’s 155th Marine Brigade, the 11th Separate Air Assault Brigade, the 56th Air Assault Regiment and the 51st Airborne Regiment reported to the supreme commander-in-chief about the situation along the line of engagement and the initiatives related to their areas of responsibility, which had been approved by the command of their respected battlegroups
Read more
Russia, Nigeria committed to strengthening ties in energy and agriculture
Sergey Lavrov also stated that Russia recognizes Nigeria's interest in military-technical cooperation
Read more
No need for more massive strikes against facilities in Ukraine — Putin
Currently, other tasks are on the agenda, the president emphasized
Read more
Ukrainian army lost over 5,500 servicemen when fighting in Kursk direction
The Russian army aviation engaged manpower and materiel of the Ukrainian army in the Kursk Region and hit concentration areas of the adversary in the Sumy Region
Read more