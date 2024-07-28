Industrial facilities in Nizhny Novgorod normal after drones destruction

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, July 28. /TASS/. Industrial facilities in the Nizhny Novgorod Region are functioning normally after destruction of drones, the press service of the regional government said.

"Electronic warfare assets suppressed operations of unmanned aerial vehicles in the territory of the Nizhny Novgorod Region this morning. Industrial facilities are functioning as usual," the press service said.

Two Ukrainian fixed-wing drones were intercepted and destroyed in the region this morning, the Russian Defense Ministry said.