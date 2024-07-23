Six Ukrainian drones destroyed in Kursk Region during day

KURSK, July 23. /TASS/. Six Ukrainian drones were destroyed in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region during the day, the region’s acting governor, Alexey Smirnov, said.

"Drone attacks were reported from the city of Sudzha and the villages of Nikolayevo-Daryino, Gorodishche, Glushkovo, Kulbai, and Veseloye. Luckily, no one was hurt. <…> Electronic warfare means jammed and destroyed six Ukrainian drones in border areas during the day," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Smirnov, a building of an industrial enterprise was damaged by a kamikaze drone in Sudzha and two trucks were hit by munitions dropped from drones near Veseloye.

Apart from that, shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops were reported from the villages of Guyevo and Yelizavetovka.