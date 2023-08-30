Russian air defenses shoot down Ukrainian drone above Ryazan Region

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. A yet another attempt by the Kiev government to attack targets on the Russian territory was foiled on Wednesday as Russian air defenses intercepted a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) above the Central Russian region of Ryazan, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"At around 2:30 a.m. Moscow time on August 30, the Kiev government’s attempt to carry out a terrorist attack against facilities on the Russian Federation’s territory using a fixed-wing UAV was foiled. Air defense units on duty destroyed the Ukrainian drone above the territory of the Ryazan Region," the ministry said.