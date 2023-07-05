Eight civilians wounded in Donetsk as result of shelling by Ukrainian troops

DONETSK, July 6. /TASS/. Eight civilians were wounded in Donetsk in the past day as a result of shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Thursday.

"During the day, the mission reported 18 shelling attacks by the Ukrainian army. Twelve shelling attack from 155mm and 152mm artillery systems and multiple rocket launchers were reported in the Donetsk area. Two shelling attacks were reported in the Gorlovka area, three shelling attacks - in the Yasinovataya area, and one attack - in the Volnovakha area. <…> During the day, eight civilians were wounded in Donetsk," it wrote on its Telegram channel.