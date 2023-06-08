No casualties in car gas cylinder explosion in Berdyansk — politician

MELITOPOL, June 8. /TASS/. No one was injured in a car explosion in the Zaporozhye Region’s Berdyansk, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the 'We Are Together with Russia’ movement, said.

"There are no casualties in the car explosion in Berdyansk. According to preliminary reports, the cause of the explosion were violations during the installation of gas cylinder equipment," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the regional emergency services reported that a car exploded and caught fire in Berdyansk.