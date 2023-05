MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. A construction worker died in a Ukrainian shelling of the Sudzhansky of Russia’s Kursk Region, Governor Roman Starovoyt said on his Telegram channel Saturday.

"A construction worker died in a Ukrainian mortar shelling of the Sudzhansky District today. The construction was underway at the state border fortification line near the settlement of Plekhovo. Condolences to the relatives," the governor said.