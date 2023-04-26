Fire in Russian Center for Science and Culture in Nicosia extinguished — embassy

NICOSIA, April 26. /TASS/. The fire in the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Nicosia has been extinguished, there are no casualties, the Russian embassy in Cyprus reported on Wednesday.

"Today, a fire broke out in the building of the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Nicosia. The fire was extinguished. No casualties. The reasons are being investigated," the embassy said in a message on its Facebook page (an Internet platform banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta corporation deemed extremist by Russian authorities).