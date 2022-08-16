Two people injured in incident in northern Crimea, says regional leader

SIMFEROPOL, August 16. /TASS/. Two civilians were injured in an incident in the Dzhankoi region of Crimea on Tuesday, the head of the region, Sergey Aksenov, said on his Telegram channel.

"There are two civilian casualties. <...> One man [received] shrapnel wounds, the other was crushed by a wall. Their lives are not in danger," Aksenov noted.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on August 16, around 06:15 Moscow time near the village of Mayskoye (Dzhankoi district of Crimea), a fire broke out on the territory of the banked site for temporary storage of ammunition of one of the military units. The fire triggered the detonation of the ammunition.