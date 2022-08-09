Some 30 people evacuated following accident at Crimea’s airfield — authorities

SIMFEROPOL, August 9. /TASS/. Around 30 people were evacuated following an accident at an airfield near Crimea’s Novofedorovka, when several aviation bombs exploded, a Crimean official said on Tuesday.

"Some 30 people were evacuated from nearby houses. People will be accommodated in hotels and sanatoriums and will be provided with meals. The airfield has been cordoned off," Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to Crimea’s head, wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Russian defense ministry told journalists earlier that several aviation bombs exploded on the territory of the Saki airfield near Novofedorovka in Crimea. According to the ministry, no one was hurt and no damage was done to aircraft.

The Saki military airfield near Novofedorovka is used by the Russian defense ministry, including for naval aircraft. Apart from it, the airfield has a ground-based testing and training complex NITKA, one of Russia’s two such simulators to drill the skills of takeoff and landing of ship-based aircraft. Its size is equivalent to the flight deck of the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier.