Aeroflot flight to Lisbon returns to Moscow

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. An Aeroflot Boeing en route from Moscow to Lisbon turned back mid-flight and returned to Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport, according to the information, published on the Aeroflot website.

The plane took off from Sheremetyevo at 17:21 Moscow time and returned back at 21:31.

Earlier, Reuters reported, citing the Portugal Airport Administration that 200 flights to the Lisbon airport have been cancelled over a two-day employee strike, with more flights expected to be cancelled Sunday.