Death toll in Mexico City metro overpass collapse rises to 26

MEXICO CITY, May 8. /TASS/. The death toll in Monday’s collapse of a Mexico City Metro overpass has risen to 26, according to information posted on Saturday on the city administration’s website providing information about those killed and injured in the disaster.

"A total of 34 people remain in hospitals, 26 died, 52 were discharged," the website says.

According to the Formula radio, the latest fatality was a 52-year-old woman who succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

A rail overpass carrying a train collapsed near the Olivos station in the capital’s south on Monday at 22:25 local time (06:25 on Tuesday Moscow time). As a result, two train cars plummeted about 10 meters. A three-day nationwide mourning was declared in Mexico in the wake of the disaster, blamed on faulty structural elements of the overpass.

According to Mexico City Metro’s management, the overpass was fully inspected in 2019, and was additionally checked in 2020, with no serious problems identified.