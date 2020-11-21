Russia’s Embassy in US requires information about Mayfair Mall shooting in Wisconsin

WASHINGTON, November 21. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in the United States has requested information from the US Department of State on whether Russian nationals were among injured people in the recently reported shooting at a trade mall in the State of Wisconsin, the Russian diplomatic mission stated on its Twitter account.

"The Embassy of the Russian Federation in the United States has requested information with the [US] Department of State on whether Russian nationals were among the injured people following the reported shooting incident at Mayfair Mall in the town of Wauwatosa, the State of Wisconsin," the diplomatic mission stated.

According to previous US media reports, an unidentified suspect opened fire on Friday at a large shopping center, Mayfair Mall, in the town of Wauwatosa, which is located about seven miles northwest of Milwaukee, the State of Wisconsin.

US-based ABC News reported that eight people were injured during the shooting at the shopping mall.

"Seven adults and one teenager were taken to the hospital with injuries, Wauwatosa Chief of Police Barry Weber said in a statement," according to ABC News.

The shooter has not been identified, he had fled the scene of the attack before law-enforcers arrived and he is now "at large," ABC News quoted Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride as saying.