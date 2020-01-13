Decoding of Kazakhstan’s Bek Air Flight 2100 recorders completed, says Aviation Committee

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Experts from the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) have wrapped up the decoding of both the flight data and cockpit voice recorders of the Bek Air Flight 2100, which crashed in Kazakhstan on December 27, 2019. According to the IAC website, the preliminary analysis made it possible to restore the timeline and determine the most likely cause of the tragedy.

"The IAC tech center has completed reading and decoding data from both flight recorders found at the crash site. All information was handed over to the investigation commission," the Committee said in a statement.

According to the IAC, the flight data recording was turned over to a representative of the Netherlands (the country that developed the aircraft) who is also participating in the investigation. The Committee, together with specialists from the Netherlands, Kazakhstan and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) will "conduct a mathematical modelling of the flight in a bid to determine the plane’s factual aerodynamic properties during emergency takeoff and the effect of external factors (primarily ground icing)." The agency will also analyze the plane’s movement parameters and the crew’s actions, the statement reads.

"The Committee emphasizes the high-level of work organization, the swift action and professionalism of the investigation commission and the technical specialists of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the IAC statement reads.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar said that plane icing is currently considered the most likely culprit. According to Sklyar, the airliner was only partially de-iced; in compliance with the pilot’s decision, only the plane’s stabilizers were de-iced while the wings were not. The deputy PM said that the commission does not rule out ice accumulation on the plane, which was parked for two days.

On December 27, 2019, the Bek Air Fokker-100, which performed a flight from Almaty to Nur-sultan suddenly lost altitude during takeoff, pierced a concrete fencing and crashed into a two-story building. There were 98 people onboard, including five crewmembers. Twelve people died in the crash. A government commission was created to investigate the incident. The airline’s operations are suspended until the disaster is fully investigated.