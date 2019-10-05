Special fire hazard regime to be introduced in Russia's Amur region

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. /TASS/. A special fire hazard regime will be introduced on the territory of Russia's Amur region from October 10 due to increasing danger of wildfires in the area, local ministry of forestry and firefighting told reporters on Saturday.

"We will give people an opportunity to finish cleaning their yards, and heads of settlements — to prepare for the start of the fire hazard season until October 10," Amur region's acting minister of forestry and firefighting Alexey Sevostyanov said.

All firefighting, emergencies and rescue services have been put on alert since last week. In the Amur region, there are 86 regional firefighters, 288 people from the forest protection service, 44 people from the federal reserve, and 284 units of equipment for firefighting purposes. An-2 aircraft patrol the area almost daily.

On October 4, only one wildfire was registered in the Amur region on the territory of 30 hectares, in 17 km from the settlement of Never. Seventeen people were involved in firefighting efforts.