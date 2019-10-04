Russian authorities estimate wildfire damage at about $294 mln

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Wildfire damage in Russia will reach about 19 bln rubles ($293.7 mln) this year, Deputy Head of the Federal Forestry Agency Mikhail Klinov told reporters on Friday.

"This year’s damage hasn’t been calculated yet. If we take last year, the damage stood at 19 bln rubles. I think, this year’s damage will be pretty much the same, though wildfires engulfed larger areas. However, it happened mostly in hard-to-reach areas, where firefighting activities cost less," Klinov pointed out.

On August 21, he announced damage from forest fires had reached seven bln rubles ($106 mln).

Notably, a reforestation law has been adopted in the country in accordance with the ‘Environment’ National Project, which stipulates that forest tenants must reforest every hectare of deforested land. Reforestation activities are particularly underway in the Moscow, Kaluga and Udmurt regions, as well as in Crimea, the Federal Forestry Agency pointed out.