Five passengers taken to hospitals after emergency landing at Barnaul airport

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Over 20 people were injured, and five of them were taken to hospitals, after a Boeing landing gear caught fire during the plane’s emergency landing at Barnaul airport in the west Siberian region of Altai, the Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Wednesday.

"Twenty-three people have sought medical assistance. Five of them were admitted to hospitals. The rest are being examined by doctors," the ministry’s spokesperson said.

Earlier, Azur Air carrier reported that about 20 people had sought medical help. According to verified information provided by the regional emergency services, there were 344 people on board the flight. Among them were 334 passengers and 10 crew.

The regional transport ministry told TASS, that according to latest reports, the pilot informed about a possible fire of the landing gear while touching down the tarmac. The air traffic controller raised an alarm. The rescue services extinguished the fire on the scene. Experts are looking into the incident.

Regional emergency services told TASS that at 21.21 local time a Boeing made an emergency landing at Barnaul airport due to the fire of a landing gear, which was later put out. The Barnaul transport prosecution launched a probe after the smoke detector had been triggered on the Azur Air flight en route from the Vietnamese city of Cam Ranh to Barnaul on Wednesday.