MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. A plane operated by Russia’s Aeroflot airline carrier that departed from Oslo for Moscow reported an emergency situation on board and is returning, according to the Flightradar website.

The Airbus A321 is en route SU2175. It departed at 14:35 Moscow time from Oslo’s airport and 15 minutes later gave a signal of an emergency situation. Currently, the plane has turned back and is descending, preparing to land in Oslo.

TASS has no official comment from Aeroflot.