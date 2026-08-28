Northern Sea Route development requires bunkering, ship repair network — Trutnev

VLADIVOSTOK, August 28. /TASS/. Further development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) requires the creation of a network of bunkering facilities, ship repair capacity and rescue stations along the route, as well as infrastructure to transport cargo to the corridor, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev told TASS.

"It is not enough simply to ensure that ships can navigate the Northern Sea Route. It is important to make their passage as safe as possible. There needs to be a network of bunkering facilities, a network of sites where a vessel can be repaired if something happens to it, as well as rescue stations," he said.

According to Trutnev, the development of the Northern Sea Route will also require transport infrastructure to deliver cargo to the Arctic route. "A great deal of work will involve bringing cargo from across the country to the transport corridor. It has to be transported to a port or a river. A new rail route has to be built. This really is an enormous undertaking. We will carry out this work," the deputy prime minister said.