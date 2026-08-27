Nepal floods leave 644 tourists missing, authorities say

NEW DELHI, August 27. /TASS/. A total of 644 tourists, including eight Russians, are missing following floods in Nepal, the country’s Tourism Board said.

"Preliminary data from trekking and travel companies show that 644 travelers, including 127 Nepalese nationals, are missing in the affected area," the board said in a report.

The report lists eight Russians among the missing. It also lists 178 Indians, 65 Americans, 53 Ukrainians, 51 Malaysians and 25 Canadians. In total, the list includes people from 33 countries.