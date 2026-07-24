Ruble’s rise slows following regulator’s decision to cut key rate to 14% per annum

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The ruble’s exchange rate slowed during trading on the Moscow Exchange following the Central Bank’s decision to cut the key rate to 14% per annum, according to trade data.

In particular, prior to the publication of the regulator’s decision, the yuan exchange rate stood at 11.47 rubles (-9.35 kopecks), according to data as of 1:25 p.m. Moscow time (10:25 a.m. GMT).

As of 1:30 p.m. Moscow time (10:30 a.m. GMT) the yuan exchange rate was down by 9.15 kopecks at 11.48 rubles.