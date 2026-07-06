Armenia interested in participating in Eurasian Economic Union — PM

YEKATERINBURG, July 6. /TASS/. Armenia is interested in continuing its participation in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin during the Innoprom exhibition.

"We are interested in our participation in the EAEU and interested in regular work of the mechanisms stipulated by the EAEU Treaty. I think this is in interests of further development of the EAEU," he said.

Armenia expects to resolve the issues with Russia constructively in conclusion of talks, Pashinyan added.