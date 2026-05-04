Gazprom delivers gas to Russian consumers at record pace for early May

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Gazprom supplied Russian consumers with record volumes of gas for early May during the holiday period via its gas transmission system, the company said.

"On May 1, Russian consumers were supplied with a record daily volume of gas for this month from the Unified Gas Supply System – 963.4 mln cubic meters. On May 2 and 3, supplies were at maximum levels for those dates," the statement said. The previous record of 904.8 mln cubic meters was set on May 7, 2024.

The company attributed the increased demand for gas to cold weather. The average air temperature in the coverage area of the Unified Gas Supply System from May 1 to 3 was below the climatic norm, Gazprom noted.

Gazprom also supplied Russian consumers with record volumes of gas for the month of April due to cold weather. "In April, Gazprom provided Russian consumers with a record volume of gas for this month from the Unified Gas Supply System. A total of 31.3 bln cubic meters of gas was delivered," the statement said. The previous April record was set in 2025 at 30.5 bln cubic meters.

Earlier, Gazprom reported record gas supplies to Russian consumers in January, February, and April of this year due to cold weather – 51.275 bln cubic meters, 46.2 bln cubic meters, and 31.3 bln cubic meters, respectively. In addition, gas supplies to Russian consumers via Gazprom’s system during the past fall-winter period came close to record levels.