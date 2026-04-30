Oman to create artificial intelligence special zone in Muscat — news agency

TUNIS, April 30. /TASS/. The artificial intelligence special zone will be created in the Omani Governorate of Muscat in accordance with the decree issued by Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, ONA news agency reports.

According to the decree, the new economic zone will be titled "the Artificial Intelligence Special Zone."

"The Board of Directors of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones shall undertake the appointment of the party that will manage, operate and develop the Artificial Intelligence Special Zone in coordination with the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology," ONA said. Projects to be implemented will receive incentives, preferences, tax credits and other support measures stipulated by laws on special economic and free zones.