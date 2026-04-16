Europe risks being left without jet fuel in six weeks — speaker IEA chief

WASHINGTON, April 16. /TASS/. Europe risks to be left without jet fuel in six weeks amid interruptions of energy supplies, head of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol said in an interview with Associated Press.

Flights may have to be canceled soon because of the fuel shortage, if constraints of oil supplies via the Strait of Hormuz remain in place, he noted.

The current situation is the largest "energy crisis", Birol noted, stressing that it will lead to the increase in gasoline, gas and electricity prices and have a serious impact on the global economy and inflation. Consequences will affect in the first instance Asian countries that depend on supplies from the Middle East and the effect will then spread to Europe and America, he added.