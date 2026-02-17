India's IT sector could reach $400 billion by 2030 — Modi

NEW DELHI, February 17. /TASS/. India's IT sector could reach $400 billion by 2030, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an interview with the ANI news agency.

"India's IT sector has been the backbone of our services exports and a key driver of economic growth. AI presents both a tremendous opportunity and a challenge for this sector. AI market projections show India's IT sector could reach $400 billion by 2030, driven by new waves of AI-enabled outsourcing and domain-specific automation," he said commenting on the impact of AI on India’s development.

According to Modi, "the fundamental shift is that AI isn't replacing the IT sector. It is transforming it."

"While general-purpose AI tools have become widespread, enterprise-grade AI adoption is still concentrated in specific sectors, and incumbent IT firms continue to play crucial roles in solving complex business problems," he added.

"To enable a strong Indian AI ecosystem, the government has responded with a comprehensive strategy centered on the IndiaAI Mission. We've already exceeded our initial target of GPUs and we are committed to do more, to provide affordable access to world-class AI infrastructure for startups and enterprises," the Prime Minister said recalling that India has established "four centers of Excellence in Healthcare, Agriculture, Education and Sustainable Cities plus five National Centres of Excellence for Skilling to equip our workforce with industry-relevant AI expertise."

As Modi added, the Indian authorities want the country’s IT sector "to lead not just in service delivery but in building AI products, platforms, and solutions that work for India and the world."