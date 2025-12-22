Share of national currencies in settlements of CIS countries exceeds 96% — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, December 22. /TASS/. The share of national currencies in settlements among CIS member countries exceeds 96%, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at an informal CIS summit.

"The share of national currencies in commercial transactions between CIS countries already exceeds 96%. Large industrial and infrastructure projects are being implemented with the participation of entrepreneurs from CIS countries," he said.

New Eurasian production and transport chains are also being formed, and transcontinental North-South and East-West logistics corridors are being modernized and developed, Putin added. "Furthermore, import substitution processes are proceeding at a rapid pace, thereby strengthening the technological sovereignty of our states," he said.