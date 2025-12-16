Salmon roe production up 18% in Russia in 11M 2025

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Production of natural salmon roe in Russia gained 18% in January - November 2025 and reached 12,100 metric tons, the Russian Federal Veterinary and Phytosanitary Service, Rosselkhoznadzor, said.

"The analysis of the VetIS federal state information service revealed that 12,100 tons of natural salmon roe were produced in Russia over eleven months of 2025, which is 18% above the indicator of the like period in 2024, when 9,900 tons were produced," the regulator said.

Dynamics is also positive in the caviar segment. The caviar output increased by 11% to 88 metric tons.