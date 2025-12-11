Almaz-Antey plans to produce medical products for cosmetology

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. The NTM company (part of Russia’s Almaz-Antey Aerospace Defense Concern) plans to launch the production of medical needles for cosmetology and surgery, the company's Director General Alexander Karpenko said on the sidelines of the "Healthcare-2025" exhibition.

According to his estimate, the demand of the Russian market is about 3 billion injection needles per year. "Our enterprise is capable of producing a third of this volume and supplying medical institutions in Russia and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries with reliable domestic products comparable in quality to global standards," Karpenko said, noting that for this reason the enterprise does not plan to increase production volumes in the near future.

"But we are going to expand the range of products. We plan to produce needles for cosmetology and surgery, which are in high demand in our country," he said.

The NTM company is the only full-cycle manufacturer of single-use injection needles "Luer" under the Komar trademark in Russia, whose three-sided sharpening ensures atraumatic insertion.

In the near future, Komar needles are planned to be included in the "Register of Industrial Products Manufactured in the Territory of Russia" of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, which will confirm their status as domestic industrial products and allow the usage of preferential measures envisaged by law in public procurement.