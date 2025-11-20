Russian stock market indices in the red on Thursday — market data

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Thursday with downward dynamics of indicators, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index lost 0.67% to 2,628.31 points. The RTS Index tumbled 0.41% to 1,025.58 points. The yuan lost seven kopecks to 11.21 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index largely had a moderate adjustment today, which was fairly expectable after the surge by 5.2% during the two previous days and encountered resistance when approaching 2,660 points. The market expects official statements and details concerning the peaceful plan to settle the Ukrainian conflict offered by the US," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

"The stocks of the automaker Sollers became growth leaders in the stock market (+3.4%), probably on expectations of the demand recovery in the Russian auto market in 2026," Natalia Milchakova from Freedom Finance Global said.

Freedom Finance Global believes the MOEX Russia Index will move within the corridor of 2,600 - 2,700 points tomorrow. BCS Investment World forecasts the MOEX Russia Index to be within 2,550-2,700 points on November 21.