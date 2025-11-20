{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

UK extends general license for operations with two more Lukoil subsidiaries in Bulgaria

The general license, which allows continuation of business operations with Lukoil Aviation Bulgaria and Lukoil Bunker Bulgaria has been extended until February 14, 2026

LONDON, November 20. /TASS/. The UK government has extended the general license, which allows for continuation of business operations with two more subsidiaries of the Russian company Lukoil in Bulgaria, according to a statement by the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) under the UK Treasury.

The general license, which allows continuation of business operations with Lukoil Aviation Bulgaria and Lukoil Bunker Bulgaria has been extended until February 14, 2026.

On November 14, similar general license was extended regarding Lukoil Bulgaria and Lukoil Neftochim Burgas.

In response to the restrictions imposed on Rosneft and Lukoil on October 15, the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom stated that such actions by London threaten to destabilize international energy markets.

Greater portion between Russia, India is in national currencies — Sberbank
Ivan Nosov, the CEO of Branch of Sber in India, said the problem of the so-called "stuck rupees" does not exist anymore
Read more
Russia ready for cooperation with India, China in the Arctic — Russian PM
Mikhail Mishustin underlined the importance of the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor for Russia
Read more
No EU country participated in drafting of Trump's plan on Ukraine — foreign policy chief
Kaja Kallas earlier said that the EU sees only one plan, which is to weaken Russia
Read more
EU's only plan in weakening Russia, supporting Ukraine, foreign policy chief says
Kaja Kallas said that this position has not changed
Read more
Russian oil supplies to China down 8% in January-October — customs
According to data released, oil supplies from Russia to China were worth $42.06 bln in the reporting period
Read more
Russia’s international reserves up $14.1 bln over week to $734.1 bln — Central Bank
Reserves totaled $719.8 bln as of November 7
Read more
Geography of Ukraine's provocations against Russian nuclear facilities expanding — envoy
Mikhail Ulyanov stressed that Ukraine’s sabotage and terrorist activities, including those against ZNPP personnel, are not decreasing
Read more
Zakharova denies talks with Ukraine on POW exchanges become indirect
The Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman said there was also an exchange of detainees and prisoners with the help and assistance of intermediaries
Read more
Goals of Special Military Operation must be achieved — Putin
The Russian people place hopes on the leadership of the country, the armed forces, and expect needed results from the Special Military Operation, the head of state added
Read more
Russia plans to transition to mass production of small nuclear power plants — Putin
Russia is ready to offer such comprehensive products to its partners abroad, the president said
Read more
G20 billionaires' fortunes rise by $2.2 trillion in a year — Oxfam
The amount of wealth that the G20’s own billionaires made just last year would have been more than enough to lift 3.8 billion people out of poverty, the organization said
Read more
US expert advises Latvia to dismantle railways in east for 'military security'
Colin Smith said that Riga needs to switch to the European rail width of 1,435 mm and use the existing Russian-format highways only in the western and southern parts of the country
Read more
US wants Kiev to reduce troop count, concede territory — Reuters
According to sources, US administration officials made it clear to Vladimir Zelensky that "Ukraine must accept" the framework agreement drafted by the United States
Read more
Russia’s Lancet drones wipe out over 500 tanks, including NATO armor in Ukraine operation
In experts’ estimates, the total value of the Ukrainian army’s military equipment destroyed by ZALA’s Lancet systems in the special military operation ranges from $4 billion to $12 billion
Read more
US plan for Ukraine aims to remove Zelensky from power — Hungarian expert
According to Endre Simo, the new US plan is a step towards Russian demands related to Ukraine, but it can hardly be called their satisfaction
Read more
Greater portion between Russia, India is in national currencies — Sberbank
Ivan Nosov, the CEO of Branch of Sber in India, said the problem of the so-called "stuck rupees" does not exist anymore
Read more
Kiev ready to negotiate US peace plan — news outlet
An unnamed US official told Axios that Vladimir Zelensky and US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll agreed that the timeframe for reaching an agreement between the parties should be strict
Read more
Western media openly call to null Russia’s state sovereignty, says top security official
"One of the most important tasks is to work out measures aimed to protect the national security in the media sphere, including under conditions, when the Western countries had collectively unfolded a cynical media campaign to discredit our country, its history and traditions," Nikolay Patrushev pointed out
Read more
SCO building its own financial infrastructure, discuss e-commerce cooperation — Russian PM
Mikhail Mishustin added that the SCO countries agreed to "consistently strengthen transport connectivity in Eurasia"
Read more
Russia to do everything to safeguard Kaliningrad amid EU statements — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stessed that Kaliningrad is an integral part of Russia
Read more
Su-75 Checkmate fighter to begin bench tests soon — Rostec CEO
Sergey Chemezov also added that Rostec continues work on the aircraft
Read more
Russia must continue to engage with West despite European 'pressure' — official
Valery Fadeev noted that the current situation is different than the Cold War era, when there seemed to be an "ideological divide"
Read more
Konyukhov's expedition starts building solo Antarctic station for him
While on the island, Fyodor Konyukhov will conduct scientific studies and experiments to determine the level of air pollution and the amount of microplastics in the coastal waters of the Antarctic Peninsula
Read more
Russian troops liberate Kupyansk in Kharkov Region
Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported that units of the Battlegroup West destroyed Ukrainian formations encircled on the left bank of the Oskol River
Read more
Framework for ending Ukraine conflict may be agreed this week — media
According to the report, the new plan "has seemingly had no direct input from Ukraine, nor from America’s allies in Europe"
Read more
West wants to destroy Ukrainians like Hitler sought to annihilate Slavs — Zakharova
The diplomat noted that "the West had such plans 85 years ago," and recalled "how Nazism and fascism particularly raged in Ukraine"
Read more
Russia-Japan dialogue possible only if Tokyo abandons Russophobia — MFA
Maria Zakharova called for an end to attempts to damage Russian-Japanese cooperation and urged Japan to take tangible steps that demonstrate a sincere commitment to thawing relations
Read more
Nuremberg legacy should serve as effective principle of world order — TASS chief
Andrey Kondrashov also underscored the crucial role of media coverage in preserving historical truth
Read more
Russia condemns escalation around Venezuela, stands shoulder to shoulder with it — MFA
According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, it is clear that the claims against the Venezuelan leadership and Venezuela as a country are entirely groundless
Read more
Russia has no official information from US about some 'agreements' on Ukraine — MFA
Maria Zakharova emphasized that the authors of such publications should not only be able to share information about their sources, but "literally, in principle, they are obliged to do so"
Read more
Next couple of days to show if Kiev is ready for talks — senior Russian MP
Leonid Slutsky downplayed the holding of talks saying that it is their outcome that matters
Read more
Putin certain military will accomplish all assigned tasks
The Russian president thanked all personnel and command staff for the results
Read more
Russia’s defense chief holds talks with senior Chinese military official in Moscow
Andrey Belousov met with Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the People’s Republic of China General Zhang Youxia as part of a Chinese delegation’s visit to Moscow
Read more
Crimes of Nazis have no statute of limitations — Putin
According to the Russian leader, the Nuremberg Trials norms and principles remain relevant today
Read more
Witkoff, Rubio in touch with Russia, Ukraine over peace plan — White House
"They have been engaging with both sides, Russia and Ukraine equally, to understand what these countries would commit to in order to see a lasting and durable peace", White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said
Read more
Ukrainian leadership driving country towards collapse — Russian military commander
Apty Alaudinov argued that Ukraine has rejected its history and embarked on the path of building a national-socialist system
Read more
Russian, Chinese diplomats discuss missile defense issues
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the parties expressed mutual satisfaction with the level and quality of bilateral dialogue
Read more
Poland’s closure of Russian consulate aimed at destroying bilateral relations — diplomat
Maria Zakharova stressed that Moscow will retaliate, downsizing Poland’s diplomatic and consular missions in the country
Read more
Ukrainian army cuts, 'difficult concessions': US peace plan overview
The US is drawing up a list of potential proposals to end the conflict in Ukraine based on information from Moscow and Kiev
Read more
Russia says Ukrainians don't buy Zelensky's denials in corruption scandal
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova quoted a September survey, according to which "73% of respondents believe that the level of corruption in Ukraine has increased significantly over the past four years
Read more
Court sentences man who blew up colonel's car in Moscow to 25 years in prison
Yevgeny Serebryakov was also sentenced to a fine of one million rubles
Read more
IN BRIEF: MFA on wild accusations against Russian poet, Ukrainian desertion
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also pointed to NATO's involvement in the preparation of cyberattacks carried out by Ukraine against Russia
Read more
Sber plans to market new AI agent for process analytics in 2026
The key value of the technology is in the research multi-variability
Read more
Russia honors Euro 37.2 mln Eurobond coupon payment — Finance Ministry
Payments were made in accordance with the decree of the President of the Russian Federation
Read more
Russia destroys backup facility for Ukrainian long-range missiles production
"As Russian troops advanced towards the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry ordered the evacuation of the production facilities and warehouses of the Pavlograd Chemical Plant to a backup site," the report stated
Read more
Moment for neo-Nazis standing trial to follow special military operation — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov responded to a question about whether a trial for Ukrainian neo-Nazis, similar to the Nuremberg Tribunal that began 80 years ago, is possible
Read more
Fifteen Ukrainian battalions blocked near Kupyansk — Putin
The Russian president requested details on how further operations in this direction are planned to be carried out
Read more
Trump to halt all corruption cases in Ukraine if Kiev accepts peace plan — news outlet
According to details of the US plan leaked to the Western media, the US and other countries will recognize Russia's sovereignty over Crimea, Donbass, and other territories Ukraine will cede
Read more
Tornado-S smart shells reliably destroy targets resistant to drones — Rostec
"Tornado-S guided shells have today become some of the most effective means of hitting pinpoint targets in the zone of the special military operation," the state tech corporation stressed
Read more
European countries oppose US plan for Ukraine — news agency
According to the news agency, the plan involves territorial concessions and Ukraine’s partial disarmament
Read more
Civilian drones to enjoy wide use in Russia — PM
Mikhail Mishustin said that a relevant national project has been implemented at present for the second year in a row for this purpose
Read more
Military chief urges Frenchmen to be prepared to 'lose children' to contain Russia
Fabien Mandon claimed that Paris "has all the knowledge, economic and demographic power" to confront Moscow
Read more
Battles for DPR’s Konstantinovka already underway within city limits — Putin
The Russian president also requested updates on the situation in the Kramatorsk-Druzhkovka area and, in particular, around Seversk
Read more
Rostselmash developing autopilot with machine vision
Russian farmers are already using driverless machinery but it functions only when satellite navigation is available
Read more
Supercam UAV helps identify enemy drone launch sites — manufacturer
Yekaterina Zgirovskaya, spokesperson for the Unmanned Systems Group, elaborated on the drone’s sophisticated communication systems, highlighting its frequency-hopping mode
Read more
Russian weapons show high effectiveness on battlefield — missile forces chief
Defense manufacturers continue delivering highly mobile wheeled artillery weapons to Russian troops
Read more
Zaluzhny declined meeting with Yermak in London — Washington Post
It is unclear what Andrey Yermak intended to talk about with Valery Zaluzhny
Read more
Witkoff says information about peace plan for Ukraine 'leaked' to media
Sky News suggested that еру special US envoy could have shared this by mistake
Read more
Government prepared action plan against seizure of Russian assets — Finance Minister
Anton Siluanov said earlier the ministry of finance will use tit-for-tat measures in case of confiscation of Russian assets
Read more
No plans yet for Putin’s communication with US envoy Witkoff, Turkish officials — Kremlin
Vladimir Zelensky announced earlier that he would visit Turkey on November 19 to "reinvigorate negotiations" on resolving the Ukraine conflict
Read more
Ukrainian forces unsuccessfully attempt to stabilize Zaporozhye Region
The Russia's Battlegroup East continues its advance, progressively liberating new communities and steadily expanding its control across the Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk regions
Read more
Kiev plans to lower draft age — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that Europe is concerned with preventing a new flow of refugees
Read more
Russian stock market indices in the red on Thursday — market data
The MOEX Russia Index lost 0.67% to 2,628.31 points, while the RTS Index tumbled 0.41% to 1,025.58 points
Read more
No foreign troops on Ukrainian territory under US plan — newspaper
The plan also does not include the deliveries of US-made long-range weapons to the country, Financial Times writes
Read more
Russian PM expects State Duma to ratify EAEU trade agreement with Mongolia soon
According to Mikhail Mishustin, the range of products from Mongolia for Russian citizens will expand
Read more
Attempt on Russian security chief’s life prevented at Moscow cemetery
The attempted assassination was intended to occur when Sergey Shoigu visited his relatives’ grave at Moscow’s Troyekurovskoye Cemetery
Read more
West must share responsibility for corruption in Ukraine with Zelensky — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that the situation in Ukraine is not a plain corruption scandal, but a systemic issue for the Kiev regime
Read more
Withdrawal of foreign brands become growth point for Russian companies
The culture of each Russian region contributes its perception of beauty, suitability, modesty and self-expression to fashion, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Ekaterina Priezzheva said
Read more
Bank of Russia sets official dollar rate at 80.73 rubles for November 21
The official euro rate was lowered by 1.18 rubles to 92.6047 rubles
Read more
Rubio to talk to EU about Washington's plan for Ukraine on November 21 — WSJ
The story says that several senior European diplomats expressed hope that they would be given the opportunity to voice concerns about any plans to resolve the Ukrainian crisis
Read more
Zelensky-Macron deal on military supplies resembles major scam — Russian MFA
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that Vladimir Zelensky continues to attempt extracting the maximum benefit "from the most fervent European warmongers"
Read more
West forgets Nuremberg lessons but Russia fights for historical truth — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that this is most clearly evident in Ukraine, where, as a result of the 2014 coup supported by NATO countries, power was seized by forces "consumed by hatred for everything connected with Russia"
Read more
Zelensky's office says Kiev receives Trump's plan for conflict settlement
Vladimir Zelensky expects to discuss with Donald Trump in the coming days existing diplomatic opportunities and "the main points needed for peace"
Read more
Italy views Russian assets use as legal, not political issue — deputy PM
Antonio Tajani said the stability of the Eurozone should be guaranteed and all the decisions must be analyzed together with the European Central Bank
Read more
Russian troops liberate Vesyoloye community in Zaporozhye Region over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 250 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and a self-propelled artillery system in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Accountability awaits those who dragged Ukraine into war — State Duma speaker
Vyacheslav Volodin noted that November 20 is a significant day marking the 80th anniversary of the opening of the Nuremberg Trials
Read more
Russia to build 38 nuclear reactors within next two decades — Putin
The Russian president spoke about the Urals, Siberia and the Far East in the first place
Read more
EU still harbors illusions that Ukraine can defeat Russia — Szijjarto
The Hungarian Foreign Minister argued that Ukraine is free to continue fighting if it chooses, but its decision "should not impose any moral or legal obligations on the European Union"
Read more
Russian embassy calls on London not to create dangerous situations over Yantar vessel
"We urge the UK to refrain from taking steps that exacerbate the crisis in Europe," the embassy said
Read more
Russia’s largest hotel operator to manage five-star hotel in Cuba
Cosmos Hotel Group President Alexander Biba noted that this is the first international resort hotel the company will manage
Read more
Ex-security service employee suggests Ukraine behind railway sabotage in Poland
According to Vasily Prozorov, both employees of the Ukrainian Security Service and the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate may be involved in the explosion
Read more
UK extends general license for operations with two more Lukoil subsidiaries in Bulgaria
The general license, which allows continuation of business operations with Lukoil Aviation Bulgaria and Lukoil Bunker Bulgaria has been extended until February 14, 2026
Read more
West unlikely to abandon Ukraine plans regardless of Zelensky’s fate — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled numerous statements about the need to mobilize Ukrainians including women and lower the draft age
Read more
Press review: Russia ready for disarmament talks with US as Washington pushes Kiev talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, November 20th
Read more
Foreign mercenaries surrender in Orestopol — Russian commander
According to the commander of an assault team of the 29th Army’s 36th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade in Battlegroup East with the call sign Tima, mercenaries say their only goal was to make money through fighting
Read more
Gas withdrawal from European UGS facilities approaches normal levels of end-November
European UGS facilities are currently 81.17% full, compared to 90.3% in the previous year
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about night-and morning-time explosions in Ukraine
Emergency blackouts were reported in several regions
Read more
Zelensky refuses to dismiss Yermak at request of his party's lawmakers
According to lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko, Vladimir Zelensky said at a meeting with the faction that "no one is going anywhere"
Read more
Russia 'very creative' in opposing EU oil sanctions, Kallas says
The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy urged "to put small things all the time on the table to tackle"
Read more
NATO involved in cyberattacks against Russia — Foreign Ministry
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova believes that all the efforts of the NATO Cyber Security Center in Tallinn "have a pronounced anti-Russian orientation"
Read more
No political forces in Ukraine able to bring peace — ex-PM Azarov
According to Nikolay Azarov, a mere change of president is not the solution
Read more
Iran notifies IAEA of terminating cooperation agreement — foreign minister
Abbas Araghchi noted that "after the illegal attempts by three European countries to reinstate canceled resolutions in the UN Security Council, the Cairo agreement effectively ceased to serve as a basis for cooperation between Iran and the agency"
Read more
US may deploy missiles capable of reaching Russia in 6-7 minutes — Belousov
The Russian defense minister emphasized that the US intended to operationalize the Dark Eagle missile system equipped with hypersonic missiles by the end of 2025
Read more
Russian bottler shipped first batch of drinking water to India
The cargo will be delivered to India by sea via the port of Novorossiysk
Read more
Lukashenko warns Zelensky that overseas 'managers' will 'fire you too' amid corruption
The Belarusian president drew attention to the fact that Belarus has been fighting this corruption "contagion" for decades domestically
Read more
Russian MFA slams Kallas' arguments about 'good deal' with Ukraine as horrific
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also highlighted that Kaja Kallas "hypocritically accused Russia of being unwilling to negotiate"
Read more
Russian envoy urges Moldova to shield ties with Moscow from outside interference
Oleg Ozerov noted that Ukrainian drones have repeatedly entered Moldovan and neighboring countries’ airspace
Read more
NATO’s expansion threats must be neutralized to settle Ukrainian conflict — Lavrov
"A lasting settlement of the conflict is only possible through eliminating its root causes," the Russian foreign minister emphasized
Read more
Russia stands for restoration of WTO Appellate Body work — Deputy Minister
"The stability of the multilateral trade system is under serious threat due to the wave of protectionist measures," Vladimir Ilyichev said
Read more
Sanctions prevent fall in gasoline prices in US despite oil price decline — expert
According to Igor Yushkov, sanctions against large Russian companies are frightening the market, with traders fearing a reduction in fuel supplies to the global market
Read more
West’s attempts to deprive Russia of transport mobility had opposite effect — Russian PM
Mikhail Mishustin stressed that the response to this was the "powerful catalyst" for all Russian transport infrastructure development programs and the creation of domestically produced aircraft
Read more