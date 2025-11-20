UK extends general license for operations with two more Lukoil subsidiaries in Bulgaria

LONDON, November 20. /TASS/. The UK government has extended the general license, which allows for continuation of business operations with two more subsidiaries of the Russian company Lukoil in Bulgaria, according to a statement by the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) under the UK Treasury.

The general license, which allows continuation of business operations with Lukoil Aviation Bulgaria and Lukoil Bunker Bulgaria has been extended until February 14, 2026.

On November 14, similar general license was extended regarding Lukoil Bulgaria and Lukoil Neftochim Burgas.

In response to the restrictions imposed on Rosneft and Lukoil on October 15, the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom stated that such actions by London threaten to destabilize international energy markets.