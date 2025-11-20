West’s attempts to deprive Russia of transport mobility had opposite effect — Russian PM

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Western countries wanted to take away Russia's aircraft and by doing so deprive the country of transport mobility, but they have encountered the opposite effect of their actions – domestic aviation is actively developing, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said after the opening ceremony of new airport terminals, held via video link at the Russian Transport exhibition.

"Not long ago, Western leaders dreamed of destroying our aviation infrastructure, taking away all of our aircraft, and thus effectively preventing us from having transport mobility," he recalled.

The Prime Minister stressed that the response to this was the "powerful catalyst" for all Russian transport infrastructure development programs and the creation of domestically produced aircraft.

"This is our country's appropriate response to all the turbulence and to anyone's desire to hinder Russia's development in this area [of transport infrastructure]," Mishustin concluded.

He noted that transport infrastructure influences related industries and provides a strong impetus to the economic development of the regions.