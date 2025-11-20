Russian PM expects State Duma to ratify EAEU trade agreement with Mongolia soon

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The Russian government is submitting the trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Mongolia for ratification and expects it to be quickly ratified by the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a cabinet meeting.

"The document covers nearly 370 items. Duties on them will be either eliminated or reduced on each side. Russian exporters will receive preferences when supplying their goods to the Mongolian market. The range of products from Mongolia for our citizens will expand," Mishustin said.

"I expect that the draft federal law will be quickly reviewed by the State Duma and will enter into force after ratification by all member states," Mishustin concluded.

After a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on May 8, 2024, it was decided to conclude an interim trade agreement with Mongolia, under which duties in mutual trade will be eliminated or reduced on a limited range of goods. Negotiations on the terms of the agreement were successfully concluded in May of 2025.