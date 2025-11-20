SCO building its own financial infrastructure, discuss e-commerce cooperation — Russian PM

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) are building their own financial infrastructure for mutual settlements, and also discussing cooperation in e-commerce, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a cabinet meeting, summing up the SCO prime ministers' meeting earlier this week.

"We thoroughly discussed joint actions to expand trade and investment cooperation, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties. Together, we will also continue to build a reliable financial infrastructure, which is necessary for the implementation of common projects," the Prime Minister said.

He added that the SCO countries agreed to "consistently strengthen transport connectivity in Eurasia."

"We also paid special attention to cooperation in e-commerce and, more generally, to the implementation of modern technologies, innovation, and artificial intelligence in priority economic sectors," he said.

Mishustin underscored that a package of documents had been adopted following the meetings. "We ask you to monitor their implementation in the areas of your responsibility," the Prime Minister told government members.

The SCO was founded on June 15, 2001, in Shanghai. Initially, it included six countries - Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. In 2017, India and Pakistan joined the SCO. Iran and Belarus joined the organization in 2023 and 2024 respectively.