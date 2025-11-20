Russian oil supplies to China down 8% in January-October — customs

BEIJING, November 20. /TASS/. Russia’s oil supplies to China decreased by 8% in January-October 2025 year-on-year to 83.14 mln tons, according to figures released by the General Administration of Customs of China.

According to data released, oil supplies from Russia to China were worth $42.06 bln in the reporting period, which is 20.3% lower than in the same period in 2024. Meanwhile Russia continues to be the largest supplier of oil to the People's Republic of China.

After Russia, Saudi Arabia is the leading supplier, with its deliveries of oil to China up by 1.9% to 66.55 mln tons in January-October, followed by Malaysia with 56.02 mln tons supplied (down by 1.3%), Iraq (54.33 mln tons), Brazil (36.79 mln tons), and Oman (28.55 mln tons).

In October, Russia delivered 9.1 mln tons of oil to China, which is 9.9% higher than in the previous month. The deliveries were worth $4.37 bln (up by 7.7%).

In 2024, Russia’s oil exports to China grew by 1.3% compared with 2022 to 108.47 mln tons.